New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Budding shuttlers will look to showcase their skills when the Delhi state ranking prize money badminton championships is held here from May 18 to 25.

Organised by Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA), the tournament will be organised at the multi purpose hall at Karnall Singh Railway Stadium.

"DCBA is continuously working to discover hidden talents through various tournaments and hone their skills. DCBA is committed to give the country a badminton champion," DCBA president Dr. Amita Singh said in a release.

The tournaments will be held in different age groups such as Under 11, Under 13, Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19.

A player can participate in a maximum of four events.

The draw will be held on Tuesday.

