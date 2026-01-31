Panaji (Goa) [India], January 31 (ANI): Match 8 of the World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 between Maharashtra Tycoons and Delhi Warriors lived up to expectations, producing a gripping contest which saw Delhi Warriors defeat Maharashtra Tycoons by three wickets, according to a release.

Maharashtra Tycoons elected to bat first and posted a competitive 161/5 on a surface that offered assistance to bowlers who were patient. Openers Sir Alastair Cook and Chris Gayle began with intent, with Cook striking a couple of early boundaries before departing for 10 off 11 balls, applying early pressure on the Tycoons.

Gayle then joined forces with Stuart Binny, and the pair steadied the innings through the middle overs. While Gayle fell for a measured 40 off 40 deliveries, Binny anchored the innings superbly, compiling a fluent 63 off 31 balls to ensure the Tycoons had a defendable total on the board.

Defending 161, the Tycoons made full use of the conditions, producing a disciplined bowling effort that kept the Warriors in check early on. Avaan Khan, Peter Siddle, and Dale Steyn bowled probing spells, with Steyn standing out by conceding just 7 runs in his first three overs while picking up two crucial wickets. Their combined effort reduced Delhi Warriors to 41/3 at the end of the powerplay, firmly tilting the momentum towards the Tycoons.

Delhi responded through a stabilising partnership between Sheldon Jackson and Irfan Pathan, who absorbed the pressure and rebuilt the innings. Sensing the shift, skipper Carlos Brathwaite brought back Peter Siddle, who delivered immediately by clean-bowling Jackson, leaving Delhi at 107/5 in the 13th over. Brathwaite struck again soon after, dismissing Prasanna and pulling the game back into the balance.

With Pathan holding one end up and the required rate creeping up, the Tycoons turned once again to Dale Steyn to produce a decisive breakthrough. Despite conceding just three runs in a key over, the wicket continued to elude them. Delhi Warriors kept their nerve in the closing stages and crossed the line at 163/7 in 19.2 overs, clinching a tense three-wicket victory to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Match Result:

Delhi Warriors won by three wickets

Brief Score:

Maharashtra Tycoons - 161/5 (20 overs)

• Stuart Binny - 63 (31)• Chris Gayle - 40 (40)• Harbhajan - 1/11 (4 overs)• Shahbaz Nadeem - 1/12 (3 overs)

Delhi Warriors - 163/7 (19.2 overs)

• Sheldon Jackson - 52 (29)• Irfan Pathan - 32 (31)• Dale Steyn - 2/10 (4 overs)• Peter Siddle - 2/25 (4 overs). (ANI)

