New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Batter Devdutt Padikkal, now back in the India A set-up, is focused on staying consistent, knowing that India's upcoming home Test series against West Indies in October and South Africa in November could be his chance to seize a Test opportunity and prove his worth.

Padikkal's cricketing journey has been a rollercoaster ride over the past year-and-a-half, marked by a promising Test debut in March last year and a second cap in Perth in November.

However, he bounced back strong in 2025 with a century and a scintillating 86 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by a successful stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where consistent scores reignited his form.

"You know, every game that you play, especially for India, is significant. We have a few home Test series coming up. I'm looking forward to making a mark in the A series to hopefully stake a claim for that team as well. But at the same time, you have to just go out there and bat," Padikkal said cited by ESPNcricinfo.

"I really enjoyed batting here in red-ball cricket. And just more opportunities to play red-ball cricket are always welcome," he added.

Despite the ups and downs, Padikkal's ambition remains unwavering. Having earned his Test cap, he's keeping his eyes fixed on the long-term journey ahead.

"I wouldn't say life's changed [since the Test debut]. Obviously, playing Test cricket for India is one of the biggest achievements you can have as a cricketer. But at the same time, I have high ambitions. So just playing or just making my debut is not what my career is going to be about," he said.

Padikkal remains hopeful to represent India at the highest level and continue to win games for them.

"Hopefully, I can continue to represent India at the highest level and continue to win games for them. That's always been my aim. It was a great feeling on that day. But from the next day, it's about getting back on the ground again," he concluded. (ANI)

