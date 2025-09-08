WWE Monday Night Raw's episode on September 8 is set to be a fascinating one with some good matches and segments lined up. Last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Lee made a thunderous return to the WWE after a 10-year absence and that has shaken the landscape of the industry, especially in her husband's feud with Seth Rollins and his wife, the women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. We are not many days away from WWE Wrestlepalooza and fans will look for more development in this storyline. WWE Monday Night Raw episode on September 8 will be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and it starts in India at 5:30 AM IST (India Standard Time). WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

So far, only two matches have been made official for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025--Iyo Sky to face Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship and a John Cena vs Brock Lesnar showdown. With so many interesting storylines going about in the WWE now, fans can expect some more matches to be added to the WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 card on this show. WWE SmackDown Results, September 5: AJ Lee Returns, Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena Again and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

GM Adam Pearce Speaks on WWE Monday Night Raw Match Card for September 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

AJ Lee to Make Appearance

AJ Lee is all set to make an appearance after coming to the aid of her husband CM Punk. CM Punk had teased AJ Lee's WWE return after being slapped by Becky Lynch last week. The former Divas Champion returned and beat down Becky Lynch, forcing her and Seth Rollins to retreat. It is possible that we are heading towards a mixed tag team match for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 and another episode in this storyline will be seen on the September 8 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. AJ Lee Makes Shock Return to WWE After 10 Years, Takes Out Becky Lynch on Friday Night SmackDown to Aid Husband CM Punk in His Rivalry With Seth Rollins (Watch Videos).

Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky Contract Signing for WWE Women's World Championship Match at Wrestlepalooza 2025

Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky would make their match for the WWE Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 official. Stephanie Vaquer had earned herself a world title opportunity after winning a battle royal at WWE Evolution 2025. Iyo Sky on the other hand, is the former champion and she will have an opportunity to reclaim the gold once again. Both the superstars are crowd favourites and it will be interesting who stands tall or has the last laugh in this segment.

AJ Styles vs El Grande Americano

AJ Styles is set to take on El Grande Americano in a singles match. Last week, El Grande Americano had screwed AJ Styles in his Intercontinental Championship match against Dominik Mysterio and now, the Phenomenal One has an opportunity to get his hands on him. The match between AJ Styles and El Grande Americano is set to be a pretty interesting one at the end of which, the former WWE champion is set to emerge victorious.

Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez

Lyra Valkyria is set to take on Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match. This would be the first time that the former Women's Intercontinental Champion would be in action since losing to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Raquel Rodriguez is an absolute powerhouse and she is expected to receive some help from her tag team partner Roxanne Perez in this match. Lyra Valkyria has been inquiring about Bayley for the last two weeks and she might make her return tonight. Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena in His Final Appearance on Friday Night SmackDown Before Retirement, To Face 17-Time World Champion at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Watch Video).

The Usos to Make Appearance

The Usos-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will be present at the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on September 8. Jimmy Uso had came to the aid of his brother Jey after the former World Champion was beaten down by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The two had left Roman Reigns absolutely wrecked at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 and they were set to do the same thing to Jey Uso last week. The build-up seems to be headed towards a tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.

