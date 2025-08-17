Ipoh [Malaysia], August 17 (ANI): Indian shuttler Devika Sihag claimed the women's singles title at the Malaysia International Challenge 2025 badminton tournament in Ipoh on Sunday, as per Olympics.com.

The 20-year-old, who was also part of India's bronze medal-winning team at the World University Games 2025 in Germany, got the better of compatriot and fifth seed Isharani Baruah 15-7, 15-12 in a final that lasted just 25 minutes.

This tournament was played under the BWF's experimental 3x15 scoring system, where matches are decided in best-of-three games of 15 points each, instead of the traditional 21-point format.

For Devika, the triumph in Malaysia is her first International Challenge title. She had earlier picked up the Swedish Open and Portugal International crowns in 2024, both at the International Series level.

International Challenge events are ranked grade 3, level 1 events part of the Continental Circuit of BWF tournaments, while the International Series events are grade 3, level 2.

She was crowned national champion in the senior National Badminton Championship in Bengaluru in 2024.

On her way to the title in Ipoh, the 100th-ranked Indian knocked out some big names. In the semi-finals, she edged past former junior world No. 1 Tasnim Mir 11-15, 15-9, 16-14, after upsetting Japan's top seed and world No. 36 Manami Suizu 15-10, 15-11 in the quarter-finals. In the early rounds, she cruised past Mexico's Cristina Perez and Malaysia's Lee Mun in straight games.

Meanwhile, in men's singles, Mithun Manjunath made it to the semi-finals, while top seed Manraj Singh exited in the quarters. (ANI)

