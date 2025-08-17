Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: French champions PSG begin their Ligue 1 campaign with an away tie against Nantes this evening. The European champions are heading into the game on the back of a win in the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur. Under the brilliant management of Luis Enrique, they have become one of the best sides on the planet, with consistency being a hallmark of their game. Nantes finished 13th last term and they will be keen to start on a good run this campaign in order to break into the top half. Nantes versus PSG starts at 12:15 AM IST. UEFA Super Cup 2025: Tottenham Hotspur Fumble 2–0 Lead As PSG Capture Title on Penalties.

Matthis Abline was a key player for Nantes last season, but he is not part of the plan under new boss Luis Castro and is on his way out of the club. Mayckel Lahdo is suffering from a thigh injury and has been ruled out of this tie. Mostafa Mohamed plays the lone striker up top in the attacking third with Hong Hyun-seok and Johann Lepenant as the central midfielders.

Ousmane Dembele has been billed as one of the top contenders for winning the Ballon d’Or and the French striker played a key role in the PSG comeback against Tottenham Hotspur. Desire Doue and Khvicha Karatskhelia are the preferred choices for the wide attacker role. Vitinha is the heartbeat of this and will be assisted by Bryan Ruiz and Lee Kang-in in central midfield. Google Celebrates PSG’s UEFA Super Cup 2025 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur With Virtual Fireworks Animation.

Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Details

Match Nantes vs PSG Date Monday, August 18 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast or streaming available

When is Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG will look to begin their Ligue 1 2025-26 campaign on a high when they take on Nantes on Monday, August 18. The Nantes vs PSG match is set to be played at the La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch Nantes vs PSG live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to check the Nantes vs PSG online viewing option.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming online available in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch Nantes vs PSG live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow Nantes vs PSG live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. PSG are the most dominant team in France and they should have little trouble securing a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).