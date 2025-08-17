AC Milan endured a tough last campaign with the side finishing 8th in the Italian Serie A, while also suffering a defeat in a Cup final on top of a early exit in Europe. A new dawn begins for them this evening as they get their season underway with a home tie against Bari in the Coppa Italia. Massimiliano Allegri is considered one of the top managers in Italian football and with him back with AC Milan, expect good things to follow for the club. Opponents Bari play in the Serie B and their immediate priorities will be to earn promotion in the 2025/26 campaign. Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

Luka Modric, the new arrival from Real Madrid, will be hoping for a start this evening for AC Milan. Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic will be the two wingers with Santiago Gimenez as the no 9 in the final third. Samuele Ricci will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the home side. Yunus Musah and Ardon Jashari will venture forward to support the attack.

Christian Gytkjaer will feature as the centre forward for Bari in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Gaston Pereiro and Giuseppe Sibilli as the attacking midfielders. Nicola Bellomo and Riccardo Pagano as the central midfields will be task with maintaining the tempo of the contest for the away side. Michele Cerofolini in goal will have his task cut out as his side comes up against one of the best.

AC Milan vs Bari Coppa Italia 2025-26 Match Details

Match AC Milan vs Bari Date Monday, August 18 Time 12:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details Paramount+ (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is AC Milan vs Bari Coppa Italia 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AC Milan will host Bari in the Coppa Italia 2025-26 on Monday, August 18. The AC Milan vs Bari match is set to be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy and it will start at 12:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Bari Coppa Italia 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs Bari Coppa live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch AC Milan vs Bari Coppa Italia 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to checkAC Milan vs Bari La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Bari Coppa Italia 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching Coppa Italia 2025-26 matches. Fans can watch the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live streaming online on the Paramount+ app and website. AC Milan have enough quality about them to secure an easy win here.

