Pune, Apr 13 (PTI) Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal hit fine half-centuries to propel Punjab Kings to 198 for five against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Dhawan (70) and Agarwal (52) shared 97 runs for the opening stand in 9.3 overs to lay the foundation for Punjab's total after being sent into bat.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Set To Join Premier League Giants.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (30 not out off 15) and Masood Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6) played short little cameos to take Punjab Kings close to the 200-run mark.

As usual, Jasprit Bumrah (1/28) was the pick of the the MI bowlers, while Bsil Thampi picked up two wickets for 47 runs.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar, Goa, Navi Mumbai to Host FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Draw on June 24.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 198 for 5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 70, Mayank Agarwal 52; Basil Thampi 2/47) vs MI. PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)