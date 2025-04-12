Cape Town, Apr 12 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar played a bogey-free 3-under 69 as she rose to top-20 after three rounds in the Investec SA Women's Open golf tournament here on Saturday.

Also tied at T-20 is Pranavi Urs who shot a 73 on day three.

Also Read | Priyansh Arya IPL 2025 Price: For How Much Did Punjab Kings Sign Young Left-Handed Batsman at Auction?.

Diksha now has rounds of 72-71-69 and is 4-under, while Pranavi has cards of 72-67-73.

Another Indian, Avani Prashanth, who is tied-44th, has 68-73-74 and is one-under, while Tvesa, the fourth Indian to make the cut, has shot 70-71-76 to be one-over. She is currently tied-57th.

Also Read | DC vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 29.

Perrine Delacour, 31, fired a round of 70 (-2) to move two shots clear of Kiera Floyd (69). Delacour is 12-under and Floyd is 10-under.

Delacour, who began the day just one shot off the lead, surged ahead to take a two-shot advantage at the Erinvale Country and Golf Estate.

Two-time LET winner Diksha birdied the third, sixth and 16th and had no bogeys, while the multiple-time winner on the Hero Women's Pro Tour, Pranavi, had one birdie against two bogeys.

A day earlier, Pranavi had five birdies and no bogeys in a 67.

Delacour will be seeking her second LET victory on Sunday, having claimed her maiden title last year at the Dormy Open Helsingborg, in a playoff with Germany's Helen Briem.

In solo second place sits South Africa's Kiera Floyd, who took advantage of the front-nine, making three birdies. The back nine was more challenging as she posted three bogeys and three birdies on her scorecard, but made it a good day overall with 10-under par after 54 holes.

One shot behind is Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini, the overnight leader, who now sits in third place on nine-under par.

Germany's Laura Fuenfstueck, who started the day in T4 and four shots off the pace, was able to put in a solid round of one-under par, and eight-under par overall.

Three players sit in a tie for the fifth place, including Norway's Dorthea Forbrigd, Italy's Alessandra Fanali, and England's Bronte Law, who all sit on seven-under par.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)