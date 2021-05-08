Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik led the way as wishes poured in for KKR and Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins on his 28th birthday on Saturday.

While Russell kept it simple and wished Cummins a happy birthday, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Karthik hoped that the pacer gets to lead Australia very soon.

"What's poppin bro? You know it's a special day. Just want to wish you a happy, happy birthday. No 1 Test bowler in the World for a reason," said Russell in a video posted on KKR Twitter.

"I think in KKR, we are very lucky to have a player like you. One of the best going around the world. Wish you a very very happy birthday. I genuinely wish you soon become an Australian captain. I think you have all the skill sets to do it. Wish you all the very best," said Karthik.

England skipper Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill also wished Cummins a "happy birthday". "Happy birthday boss," Morgan said in the video.

Karthik termed Cummins a "kind-hearted person" while wishing him happy birthday on Twitter.

"One of the best in the business and a kind-hearted person. Best wishes to you on your birthday, @patcummins30. Take care!" Karthik tweeted.

Since 2017, no bowler has taken more wickets in international cricket than Cummins. The right-handed pacer has 243 wickets under his belt while South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada is second on the list with 239 scalps.

Cummins was recently seen in action in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. The Australian players, coaches, match officials, and commentators have been safely transported from India to the Maldives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)