Dharamsala, Mar 7 (PTI) England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick on Tuesday said the team expected to score a lot more than the 218 it managed on a flat track here and gave due credit to standout India spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Having bowled out England shortly after tea, India raced to 135 for one in 30 overs on the same surface on the opening day of the fifth and final Test.

Also Read | Igor Stimac Announces List of 35 Probables for India's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Afghanistan.

"A disappointing day. We were hoping for a lot more with winning the toss. We're a bit behind the game, it's not quite the score we wanted. It was challenging first up, there was more swing and seam than we expected there to be.

"We got to lunch quite nicely, had a bit of luck here and there and managed to get to that point where we were okay and the afternoon was where it all changed. Kuldeep spun the ball hard, more than we've seen from anyone else so far," said Trescothick at close of play.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Kuldeep got the ball to drift and turn sharply en route to his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests. England batters failed to pick him, especially his googly.

"We could all see there were some deliveries bowled that had more spin than we'd seen for a while and more spin than anyone else has got on this pitch so far on day one. Give him credit, he bowled well.

"When you get a wrist-spinner with variations, of course if you don't pick it then you're in a lot of trouble but he also bowled deliveries they did pick and they spun and they managed to still miss them," said the former England batter.

Support staff members named as substitutes for Dharamsala Test

========================================

Trescothick and fellow member of the support staff Paul Collingwood were named as substitutes for the ongoing Test with England down to 13 due to Ollie Robinson's illness.

Trescothick is hoping that his services won't be required.

"I'm very hopeful that I never get on there (laughs), if I do I'll be standing at long-leg or something like that. I think Colly's a bit more hopeful than I am. He's chomping at the bit to get on there!

"I think we've worked out a plan; it's not going to happen, we're not going to get on the field, we've got enough reserves in place. If it was slip or short-leg I might get on but if it was in the outfield then Colly can definitely get out and run around," added the assistant coach.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)