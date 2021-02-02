Melbourne, Feb 2 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan combined with his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay and progressed to Murray River Open tennis tournament's next round with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Argentina's Guillermo Duran and Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas here on Tuesday.

However, it was curtains for Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina, the other Indians competing in the tournament, which is a warm-up event for the Australian Open.

Sharan and Zelenay will face French duo of Fabrice Martine and Jeremy Chardy in the next round on Thursday.

Bopanna and his Danish partner Frederik Nielsen were knocked out in the first after losing to Australian pair James Duckworth and Marc Polmans.

Bopanna-Nielsen lost in straight sets 4-6, 3-6.

While Ankita and her Dutch partner Rosalie Van Der Hoek lost 2-6, 6-7 (2) to Japanese combo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to bow of the tournament.

