Doha, Nov 21 (PTI) India's Divya TS on Tuesday finished seventh and Esha Singh 13th in the final of the women's 10m air pistol competition during the season-ending International Shooting Sport Federation's World Cup Final here.

It was a disappointing day for the Indians since Sarabjot Singh also missed making the final eight by a close margin.

Divya shot a score of 576 in the 60-shot qualification round, which placed her sixth in the field comprising 14 competitors.

In the final, the Indian shooter could not overcome a sluggish start which saw her drop to the seventh place after the first 10 shots, bowing out after the 14th in the same position with a score of 137.8.

Esha, who won four medals at the recent Asian Games, shot 571 to finish 13th overall.

In the men's 10m air pistol, Sarabjot was in contention for a major part of qualification. However, he ended with a 581 to miss the top eight by a point and finished ninth.

The event was dominated by the shooters from China who grabbed all three podium spots at the Lusail Shooting range.

Li Xue won the gold medal while Zhao Nan clinched silver. Jiang Ranxin, the reigning world champion, took bronze.

Germany's Robin Walter won the other medal event of the day in form of the men's 10m air pistol.

Meanwhile, five Indians will be in action at the rifle and pistol range on Wednesday as Rudrankksh Patil, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Elavenil Valarivan will compete in the 10m men's and women's air rifle competitions respectively.

Shotgunners Prithviraj Tondaiman and Ganemat Sekhon will also begin their qualification rounds in the men's trap and women's skeet, respectively, on Wednesday.

