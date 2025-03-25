St John's [Antigua], March 25 (ANI): Experienced all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been ruled out as West Indies announced a strong 15-member squad to compete at the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Pakistan between April 9-19, the ICC's official website reported.

Dottin injured herself during the recent Women's Premier League (WPL) tournament in India and has not recovered in time to feature in the six-team tournament in Pakistan, as per ICC.

The loss of Dottin is a blow for the Caribbean side given the 33-year-old was the West Indies' leading run-scorer during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last year, with 120 runs in five matches at an average of 40.00.

Hayley Matthews is once again named captain of the side, with the all-rounder ranked among the top 10 players across all three categories in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

The squad is almost the same as the one that competed against Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, as part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 in end of January at home.

A total of 12 players from that series-winning squad are retained, with Nerissa Crafton, Djenaba Joseph and Dottin missing out.

The trio are replaced by Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry and Rashada Williams.

Matthews believes the squad is well-balanced and is confident of a strong showing during the qualifier event.

"As we head into the World Cup Qualifiers, we know we have prepared well for this moment. The team environment feels like a family, and we have all been enjoying ourselves out in the park," Matthews said as quoted by ICC.

"We trust our skills and each other and are staying focused on playing our best cricket without any distractions. Winning this is a big goal for us as a team, and we're confident in our chances to perform at a high level," she added.

Afy Fletcher, who had scalped 10 wickets from five games at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, will headline the spin attack alongside Karishma Ramharack.

West Indies had finished eighth in the 10-team ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 standings.

In the upcoming qualifier tournament, the Windies will face Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand, and Pakistan. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin tournament will earn their spots at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.

Defending champions Australia, along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand, have already secured their spots in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. They join host nation India after finishing among the top five teams in the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 standings.Squad:

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams. (ANI)

