New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) today announced a landmark multi-year partnership with DP World, under which the global logistics leader becomes the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of India's premier professional golf tour, according to a release.

One of the most significant investments in Indian professional golf, the partnership marks a defining milestone for the Tour, strengthening its growth trajectory, professional standards, and global integration.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Drops a Comment on Viral AI ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3’ Posters Featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash, Shefali Bagga Alongside the Cricketer.

As a leading provider of smart, integrated, end-to-end logistics solutions and the longstanding Title Partner of the DP World Tour, DP World's enhanced engagement underscores its strategic commitment to golf as a platform for performance, partnership, and sustained growth. The collaboration reinforces DP World's global leadership in the sport while supporting the continued evolution of professional golf in India.

Under the partnership, DP World will collaborate closely with PGTI to enhance the tour's infrastructure and long-term sustainability, create global playing pathways for India's leading professionals, and support grassroots and junior development programmes across key cities. The initiative will also elevate the stature of Indian golf by positioning India as a key hub within DP World's global golf ecosystem.

Also Read | UAE vs Ireland Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd T20I 2026.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, MENA & India Subcontinent, said, "India holds a pivotal place in DP World's global vision and stands among our most dynamic and strategic markets. Our long-term ambition here spans ports, logistics and fully integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions. In India, DP World's presence goes far beyond enabling trade. We are deeply invested in building long-term capabilities, strengthening infrastructure, creating employment, and supporting communities that are integral to the nation's growth."

"Our partnership with PGTI as the Official Umbrella Partner reinforces this commitment. Golf in India is experiencing strong momentum with significant untapped potential, and this collaboration allows us to play a meaningful role in accelerating its growth. By supporting the PGTI, we are investing in grassroots development, nurturing young talent, and creating pathways for Indian golfers to compete with confidence on the global stage," Rizwan Soomar added.

As India's only official professional golf tour and a member of the International Federation of PGA Tours, the PGTI has been a driving force behind the sport's growth, delivering world-ranking events, creating pathways for Indian professionals, and expanding playing opportunities across the country.

Amitabh Kant, Board Member, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Former CEO NITI Aayog & Sherpa, G20, said: "DP World's association with the PGTI gives a tremendous boost to Indian professional golf. Their global experience, international reach, and deep commitment to sports development will help the Tour scale new heights. This partnership will not only strengthen India's presence in world golf but also inspire the next generation of Indian golfers to compete at the highest level."

Under the leadership of its President, Kapil Dev, one of India's most iconic sporting figures, the PGTI has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, with expanded events staged, increased prize money, new partners and sponsors, and new venues being explored. During the 2025 season, the PGTI has staged 36 events offering a prize purse of over INR 35 crore (excluding the Hero Indian Open and the DP World India Championship).

Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said: "We are delighted to welcome DP World as our Umbrella Partner. DP World's global stature and long-standing association with the sport align perfectly with our vision of elevating Indian golf. This partnership will strengthen our competitive structure, enhance opportunities for players, and accelerate the long-term development of professional golf in the country. Together with DP World, we are entering a new era of momentum, visibility, and excellence for Indian golf."

This partnership builds on DP World's deepening investment in Indian golf, highlighted in 2025 by the launch of the DP World India Championship on both the DP World Tour and the PGTI Tour. DP World has ambitious plans to make the championship a regular fixture on both calendars, further strengthening India's place in the global golf ecosystem.

DP World's long-standing commitment to golf goes back to 2009, when the company became the Presenting Partner of the European Tour's Dubai World Championship. It later elevated its involvement to Title Partner of the event in 2012 and, in 2022, became the Title Partner of the entire Tour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)