Wolverhampton [UK], January 4 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady said that Saturday's draw against Brighton was "massively disappointing", so much so that it felt "like a defeat".

Wolves were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton in the Premier League. The frustrating part of the draw was that Wolves had a 3-1 lead going into the second half in which Brighton netted twice, bringing the scoreline to 3-3.

"It's two points dropped. It feels like a defeat for us. We were right in control of the game at half-time, and when we got together, we spoke about managing the game properly, keeping going, doing the same thing, trying to attack as much as we could, and we gave a goal away right at the start of the second-half which was massively disappointing because we were in such a controlling position," the club's official website quoted Coady as saying.

"It's a tough place to go, we've not got many good results there in the past, and we felt in control at half-time, so to come away with only one point was massively disappointing and we have to learn as quickly as possible," he added.

Also, the draw had extended Wolves' winless run to four. Wolves secured their last win against Chelsea on December 15.

Expressing the desire to get back to winning ways, Coady said: "We're trying to improve every single day, we're not the finished article in terms of what we want to do, we always want to evolve, and these are massive games coming up for us now because we really want to bounce back. The last game we won was Chelsea, so it's important we get back on it."

Wolves are currently preparing for the FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace, slated to take place on Saturday. (ANI)

