Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): After good response in Nashik on December 11-12, the Dream League of India (DLI), India's biggest and fastest-growing Tennis Ball Cricket League, is now set to conduct its next phase of Maharashtra trials in Mumbai on December 13 and 14, according to a release.

The Mumbai trials will be held at Gavdevi Maidan, 40+ Tembhode (Nevali), New Panvel, Navi Mumbai, with reporting time at 8:00 AM for all aspiring participants.

Following massive participation across Delhi, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Ganaur, Mohali, Lucknow, Jaipur, and now Nashik, DLI continues its mission to identify grassroots cricketing talent across Maharashtra.

After Mumbai, the league will move to Pune for its next trials.

DLI welcomes players across two age groups--Junior (13-18 years) and Senior (18 years & above)--to showcase their cricketing abilities and take a major step toward pursuing the sport professionally.

Speaking on the Maharashtra leg of trials, Chetanya Nanda, former cricketer and Founder of Dream League of India, said,"Nashik showed us talent and enthusiasm. We are excited to take this momentum to Mumbai next, and we are confident the city will surprise us with some exceptional players ready for the big stage," as quoted from a release.

Adding to this, Rishabh Bhatia, Founder of Servotech Sports, shared, "Every city strengthens our grassroots cricket movement. The energy in Nashik was phenomenal, and we expect Mumbai to take it to the next level as we continue building a nationwide platform for emerging players."

Dream League of India, has introduced a new era for tennis-ball cricket by offering a structured pathway, professional exposure, and a competitive league format featuring six teams in both Junior and Senior categories.

With acclaimed actor Sonu Sood as the League Commissioner, joined by well-known personalities Salim Merchant and Darshan Kumar, the league has captured national attention and continues to inspire young cricketers.

Encouraging Mumbai's youth, actor Sonu Sood, Salim Merchant and Darshan Kumar, said, "Mumbai, it's your turn now! Bring your passion, bring your talent, this is your moment to shine. Let the world see what you're capable of. Do come in large numbers." (ANI)

