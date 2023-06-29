Bengaluru, Jun 29 (PTI) Scoreboard on day two of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal between North Zone and North East Zone here on Thursday.

North Zone first innings: 306/6 overnight

Dhruv Shorey c Jonathan b Singha 135

Prashant Chopra b Pheiroijam Jotin 32

Ankit Kalsi c Prafullomani Singh b Pheiroijam Jotin 0

Prabhsimran Singh c Singha b b Lemtur 31

Ankit Kumar c Prafullomani Singh b Sangma 9

Nishant Sindhu c Keishangbam b Lemtur 150

Jayant Yadav lbw b Singha 0

Pulkit Narang c Prafullomani Singh b Tamang 46

Harshit Rana not out 122

Siddharth Kaul not out 9

Extras 0

Total: 540/8 declared in 136 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-80, 3-139, 4-162, 5-242, 6-242, 7-372, 8-476

Bowlers: Pheiroijam Jotin 28-8-92-2, Palzor Tamang 29-5-95-1, Dippu Sangma 25-7-93-1, Imliwati Lemtur 22-2-106-2, L Kishan Singha 17-2-74-2, Rongsen Jonathan 15-0-75-0.

North East Zone:

Kishan Lyngdoh b Kaul 5

Joseph Lalthankhuma c P Singh b B Singh 4

Nilesh Lamichaney not out 35

Rongsen Jonathan lbw b Rana 15

LM Keishangbam not out 1

Extras 5 (lb-1, nb-4)

Total: 65/3 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-10, 3-57

Bowlers: Baltej Singh 8-1-32-1, Siddharth Kaul 4-3-3-1, Harshit Rana 6-1-22-1, Jayant Yadav 1-0-1-0, Pulkit Narang 1-0-6-0. PTI

