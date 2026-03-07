Cape town [South Africa], March 7 (ANI): South Africa's allrounder Eathan Bosch has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series in New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. Wiaan Mulder has been named as his replacement in the 15-man squad for the series, which starts on March 15.

Bosch has played just one game for South Africa - an ODI a year ago - and was in line to make his T20I debut. On the other hand, Mulder, has featured in 11 T20Is and last played one against Ireland in September 2024.

"Hollywoodbets Dolphins all-rounder Eathan Bosch has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. Proteas Men's all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been named as his replacement in the squad," Proteas Men wrote in an X post.

"The team will depart for New Zealand from OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, 8 March, while members of the squad and management currently in Kolkata will travel directly to New Zealand on the same day. Travel arrangements for the T20 World Cup squad members returning to South Africa are currently being finalised in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Further details will be communicated in due course," the post further added.

Proteas team members currently in South Africa will depart for New Zealand on March 8, while the rest of the squad members and management currently in Kolkata after their exit from the T20 World Cup will travel directly to New Zealand on the same day.

South Africa cricket teams are stuck in Kolkata after their T20 World Cup exits. South Africa lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals on March 4.

South Africa squad for T20I series in New Zealand: Keshav Maharaj (c), Ottneil Baartman, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, and Jason Smith. (ANI)

