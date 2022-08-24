London [UK], August 24 (ANI): England cricket team on Wednesday announced the playing eleven for the second match of the three-match Test series against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford.

Ollie Robinson returned to the playing XI replacing Matthew Potts in the only change from the first Test at Lord's.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul Will Be Ready To Go Against Pakistan After Game Time in Zimbabwe Series, Thinks Scott Styris.

The second Test will take place from August 25.

England's bouncebackability will be tested at Emirates Old Trafford as they look to draw level in the three-match Test series against the Proteas.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Has To Bide His Time a Little Bit or No. 3 Might Be a Spot for Him, Says Scott Styris.

Ben Stokes' side suffered an innings defeat inside three days at Lord's in the series opener.

The third and final Test of the series will take place from September 8.

Both sides previously contested in a high-voltage white-ball leg of South Africa's tour to England, which consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is.

South Africa won the T20I series 2-1. South Africa's batting was extremely consistent throughout the series whereas it was the exact opposite for England.

Before this, the ODI series between both sides ended in a 1-1 draw. The last match of the series could not produce a result as it was abandoned due to rain.

England Men's XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)