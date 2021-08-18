London, Aug 18 (PTI) England on Wednesday recalled batsman Dawid Malan and also added seamer Saqib Mahmood to their squad, apart from dropping struggling opener Dom Sibley, for the third Test against India.

England have kept injured pacer Mark Wood in the 15-man squad, hoping that he will be fit for the third Test starting August 25 at Leeds but left out Zak Crawley.

India are leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs.

Malan is returning to the Test squad for the first time in three years. He last played Test cricket in August 2018 in England's victory over India at Edgbaston.

"Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena. He has a lot of experience across all formats and, if called upon, I am confident that he can come and do well on his home ground," England head coach Chris Silverwood said.

"In the limited time he has played first-class cricket this season, he has shown what he is capable of, scoring a highly accomplished 199 for Yorkshire against Sussex at Headingley in June."

On Wood, the head coach said, "We are hopeful that Mark Wood will be fit after injuring his right shoulder in the first Test. Our medical team will be working with him each day. We will monitor where he is at when we get to Leeds."

Saqib Mahmood is yet to make his Test debut. The 24-year-old was named as a reserve during England's tour of Sri Lanka and India.

Spinner Jack Leach will return to Taunton, but remains on standby as back-up to Moeen Ali.

The England Test squad will report to its Leeds base on Sunday.

England Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood.

