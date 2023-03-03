Mirpur, Mar 3 (AP) Opener Jason Roy smashed his 12th ODI century on Friday as England won its three-match series against Bangladesh with a 132-run victory in the second one-day cricket international.

Roy's 132 off 124 balls, with 18 fours and one six, guided England to a hefty 326-7 before its disciplined bowlers dismissed Bangladesh for 194 in 44.4 overs.

Skipper Jos Buttler played his part well with 76 off 64.

Bangladesh hadn't lost a bilateral ODI series at home since its 2-1 defeat to England in 2016, winning seven straight series inbetween. Buttler, who led the victory in 2016 as a stand-in captain, won his first ODI series since taking permanent charge last year as England took an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

England was asked to bat first but failed to make a good start with fast bowler Taskin Ahmed (3-66) providing the early breakthrough. He had Phil Salt (7) caught by Najmul Hossain at slip before the spinners did more damage to contain England at 96-3 in the 21st over.

Roy found support in Buttler as they batted with both caution and aggression to keep Bangladesh at bay.

Roy brought up his century off 104 balls, pulling pacer Mustafizur Rahman to deep square leg for a single.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (1-64) broke through with the wicket of Roy, ending the 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Buttler took the anchor role before offspinner Mehidy Hasan (2-73) removed him with a return catch. Buttler hit five fours and two sixes.

Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, who was one of England's two changes, led the side past 300 with Curran hitting 33 not out off 19. Moeen struck 42 off 35.

Curran then made an immediate impact as a bowler. He swung the new ball impeccably to remove opener Litton Das (0) and Najmul Hossain (0) in consecutive deliveries in the first over before dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim (4) as Bangladesh was left on 9-3.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 58 and skipper Tamim Iqbal made 35 as Bangladesh recovered. Tamim and Shakib shared 79 runs for the fourth wicket but Bangladesh never worried England. Mahmudullah added 32.

Offspinner Moeen broke the key partnership, getting rid of Tamim. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who claimed 4-45, had Shakib caught by Curran.

Curran ended with 4-29 after fittingly wrapping up the Bangladesh innings.

Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood (0-41) was England's other change, replacing Jofra Archer. Mahmood made his return to ODI cricket for the first time since 2021. Bangladesh was unchanged from its three-wicket defeat in the series opener.

The last match is in Chattogram on Monday. (AP)

