The curtain raiser of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League (WPL), also known as TATA WPL 2023 will witness Mumbai Indians locking horns with Gujarat Giants on March 04 (Saturday) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The opening match of the first season of TATA WPL 2023 will begin in the evening at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. GG-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 1.

Both the franchises have assembled multi-dimensional players to their side. Leading a talent like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Chloe Tryon who have already made huge impact on the game in the shortest format globally, it will interesting to see how Harmanpreet Kaur utilises these players. Young Amelia Kerr of New Zealand, another star all-rounder who is part of the playing XI of Mumbai Indians is well known for her exploits in T20 format and will be among the key players to MI on Saturday.

In contrary, Gujarat Giants are lead by the greatest of all times in the shortest format, Australia's Beth Mooney. Her invincible career in international cricket and at franchise cricket tournaments like Women's Big Bash League is self explanatory to how good of a player she has been over the years. Another Australian dynamite gracing the Gujarat Giants playing XI is Ashleigh Gardner, who had an exceptional Women's T20 World Cup 2023 recently. She ended up as player of the tournament as well, which will be a big boosting to her WPL side. Gujarat Giants are missing the big names from India, however, includes two notable players Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol who were part of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 squad. With evenly poised playing XI, the upcoming clash promises to be a cracking one. WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, Bollywood Performers List, Time and All You Need to Know.

GG-W vs MI-W Head-to-Head Record in T20I

No head-to-head record is available as the two teams will face-off for the first time in upcoming clash on March 04 (Saturday).

GG-W vs MI-W Match 01 TATA WPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) Beth Mooney (GG-W) Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) Hayley Matthews (MI-W) Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W)

GG-W vs MI-W Match 01 TATA WPL 2023 Mini Battles

Beth Mooney against the pace attack of Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur vs Ashleigh Gardner will be two key battles to look forward to.

GG-W vs MI-W Match 01 TATA WPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The match number 01 of TATA WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 04 (Saturday). The starting time of the opening clash of the TATA WPL 2023 will be 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.

GG-W vs MI-W Match 01 TATA WPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telcasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of MIW vs GGW match number one TATA WPL 2023 in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the love streaming of MI-W vs GG-W Match number one WPL 2023 in India.

GG-W vs MI-W Match 01 TATA WPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

MI-W Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Humaira Kazi

GG-W Playing XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney (c/wk), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwar

