London, Mar 8 (AP) The English Premier League will disappear from Russian TV after suspending its deal with its state-owned broadcast partner after the invasion of Ukraine.

Clubs agreed at a meeting in London on Tuesday to cancel the rights deal with Sberbank-owned Rambler that was due to run until the end of the season.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated: Australia Sit on Top With Two Victories, Champions England Sixth.

No decision has been taken yet on whether to annul the new rights contract from next season with Match, which is owned by state energy giant Gazprom.

The league used matches last weekend to show solidarity toward Ukraine, where Russia has been at war for two weeks. The blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag was displayed across stadiums in England's top division. (AP)

Also Read | ICC Women’s ODI Batters Rankings 2022: Meg Lanning Climbs to No. 2; Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana Slip Two Places Each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)