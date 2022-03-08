Australia sit pretty at the top of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 points table with two wins in two matches. Needless to say, Meg Lanning's women have established themselves to be one of the early title favourites in the competition. After beating defending champions England in their first game, they had it relatively easier against Pakistan, who they defeated by seven wickets on March 8. Meanwhile, you can scroll down and check the updated points table of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. ICC Women's ODI Batters Rankings 2022

England are the defending champions of the competition after winning the title at home against India in a tensely-contested final four years ago. India came agonizingly short of the title, falling short by just nine runs but Mithali Raj and co would be well-aware of not repeating those same mistakes again. Raj became the second Indian to play six World Cups and she would be determined to make the most of what seems to be her final attempt at winning the elusive title. Hosts New Zealand would also fancy their chances at the title after clinching an impressive series win over India prior to the showpiece event.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 points table

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw N/R Points NRR 1 Australia Women 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.061 2 India Women 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.140 3 South Africa Women 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.640 4 New Zealand Women 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.532 5 West Indies Women 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.060 6 England Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.240 7 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.923 8 Pakistan Women 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.891

(Table Updated After AUS W vs PAK W Match)

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table Abbreviations:

NR: No Result, NRR: Net Run-Rate, Pos: Position

All teams would play seven games each in the group stage and after its completion, the top four sides would advance to the semifinals. The competition seems to be an intense one in the Women's World Cup 2022 as teams are fighting hard to ensure that they finish in the top half of the points table when the league phase gets over.

