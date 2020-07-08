New Delhi [UK], July 8 (ANI): Tottenham's Eric Dier has been slapped four-match ban by the Football Association (FA) for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter during a FA Cup match.

The incident took place on March 4 during Tottenham's clash against Norwich City. Following the penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich City, Dier had climbed into the stands to confront the fan.

Also Read | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 1: Toss Delayed Due to Rain.

Apart from the four-match ban, Dier has also been fined £40,000 for his actions.

"Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect, fined £40,000 and warned as to his future conduct following a breach of FA Rule E3," FA said in a statement.

Also Read | BHA vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019-20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Brighton vs Liverpool Football Match.

"The Tottenham Hotspur FC player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City FC in The FA Cup on 04 March 2020 were improper but denied that they were also threatening. An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier's actions to be threatening," it added.

The match between Tottenham and Norwich City had ended in a 1-1 draw. When the match went into a penalty shootout, Norwich City triumphed over Tottenham 3-2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)