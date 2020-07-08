Liverpool will chase their first away win in five matches across all competitions when they visit Brighton for their next Premier League 2019-20 clash on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp’s men, champions by a record number of games to spare, also have their sights on accumulating most points, most wins and the prospect of becoming Premier League champions by the biggest margin of points in English top-flight history. Brighton have won just one of the three home games they have played since the league resumed last month. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League clash, should scroll down.

Brighton have shown some good form on return to footballing action after a three-month halt and have lost just one of the four matches they have played. Graham Potter’s side are currently ranked 15th in the points table with only 36 points from 33 matches and are nine clear of the relegation zone. Brighton have, however, lost each of their last eight meetings against the Reds. But will be confident of a better result on Wednesday especially with no major injury concerns.

Liverpool could rest left-back Andrew Robertson, who took a knock to his calf in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa. But his unavailability will depend on the availability of James Milner who is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Dejan Lovren too is doubtful while another centre-back Joel Matip has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Liverpool custodian Alisson Becker (LIV) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Lewis Dunk (BHA) and Adam Webster (BHA) should be picked as the defenders for this team.

Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sadio Mane (LIV) is a must pick in the midfield. Yves Bissouma (BHA), Fabinho (LIV), Naby Keita (LIV) and Jordan Henderson (LIV) will join him in choosing a five-man midfield.

Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV) and Neal Maupay (BHA) will lead the forward line.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah (LIV) should be selected as the captain of this fantasy team while his teammate Sadio mane (LIV) can be appointed as the vice-captain. Both have been in terrific form throughout the season and have fired in the goals for the champions.

