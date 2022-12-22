London [UK], December 22 (ANI): Manchester United defeated Burnley 2-0 on Wednesday night at Old Trafford to move to the Carabao Cup quarterfinals thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag's team kicked off their return to club action with a victory as a number of World Cup players took the field for United, including goal-scorers Eriksen and Rashford, as well as Bruno Fernandes, Antony, and Casemiro.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya, India All-Rounder, Likely to Get White-Ball Captaincy in Near Future: Reports.

In the 27th minute, Eriksen gave United the lead by slamming the ball into the top of the net from extremely close range after receiving an outstanding assist from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The hosts' lead was increased just before the hour mark by Rashford, who picked up the ball in midfield, evaded several defenders on a darting run into the box, and beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his far post.

Also Read | Lionel Scaloni, Argentina Coach, 'Eternally Grateful' to Fans For Their Continuous Support, Says 'You Were Player Number 12'.

Burnley, who are currently in first place in the Championship, had two excellent chances to tie the game up but missed both, allowing United to advance to the quarterfinals along with Premier League opponents Leicester City, Wolves, Newcastle United, Southampton, and Nottingham Forest.

League One Charlton Athletic defeated Brighton on penalties (4-3) to become the only team from outside of England's top division.

Earlier Nottingham forest FC thumped Blackburn rovers 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals in a dominant display of football. Brennan Johnson scored in the 13th minute and the 90th minute to record a brace while Jesse Ellis Lingard, and Taiwo Awoniyi scared the other two goals.

In an electric match, English Premier League giants Liverpool will face Manchester City tonight for a place in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)