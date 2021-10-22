Bodo [Norway], October 22 (ANI): AS Roma crashed to a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League clash on Thursday at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Tottenham Hotspur were also on the end of a surprise as they succumbed to Vitesse, but Feyenoord, PAOK, Gent, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and AZ Alkmaar were more impressive as they seized control of their groups.

A Jose Mourinho side conceded six goals in a game for the first time - in what was the 1008th match of his coaching career - as Bodo/Glimt earned the most famous success in their history. Erik Botheim and Patrick Berg gave the Norwegian outfit a dream start, but a comeback looked inevitable after Carles Perez reduced arrears in the 28th minute.

Instead, Kjetil Knutsen's men produced the performance of their lives, scoring four times after the break through Botheim, Ola Solbakken (2) and Amahl Pellegrino to leapfrog the Italian giants at the top of Group C.

Elsewhere, Vitesse earned their first ever victory against an English team in UEFA competition thanks to Maximilian Wittek's thumping 78th-minute volley. Spurs lacked inspiration and creativity, though they came closest to scoring before the only goal when Bryan Gil's curling effort cannoned back off the bar just after half-time. (ANI)

