India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The electrifying contest will be quite an exciting one. With this, opinions are coming in from both sides and also cricketing pundits. Now, Brad Hogg has made a bold claim about Pakistan and said that it is very difficult for the Men in Green to make way into the semi-finals of the game if they lose to India in the Super 12 stage. ‘Maaro Mujhe Maro’ Pakistani Fan Shares a Hilarious Post Ahead of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Match (Watch Video).

The very reason for the same is that they will be taking on New Zealand. "If Pakistan loses against India in the first game, I don’t think they will get through, India will get through. So watch that space,” Hogg said in an interaction with Deep Dasgupta on his YouTube channel. He also made a bold claim regarding the teams in the semi-finals of the tournament. According to him, the Group shall have England and West Indies and India and Pakistan from Group 2. As far as the warm-up matches are concerned, India played a couple of warm-up games.

Virat Kohli's men won against Australia and England and looked quite good in the warm-up games. Whereas, Pakistan won a single warm-up match and lost another. The Indians will be looking to carry their form in the Super 12 stage too. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the match on October 24, 2021.

