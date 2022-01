New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Eurosport India and Jio TV Network have acquired the broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, which will take place from January 20 to February 6.

Eurosport India will telecast the tournament on television. Meanwhile, Jio TV will stream the matches of the competition on its online platform and across its network.

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will feature 12 teams, which have been divided into three groups. Group A includes India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, and IR Iran, while Group B includes Australia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar have been slotted in Group C.

The tournament will act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With Australia having already qualified as co-host, five more teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs. (ANI)

