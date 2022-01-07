Bengal Warriors lock horns with Haryana Steelers in their second match of 2022 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday, January 7. The match would begin at 7:30 pm and is set to be played at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center. Bengal Warriors, who are the defending champions, finally managed to stitch together a match-winning performance after a series of failures when they defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game. With renewed vigour and momentum, they face Haryana Steelers, who are one spot below them on the points table at seventh. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Haryana Steelers on the other hand, are heading to this clash having played out a thrilling draw against U Mumba in their last match. Scroll down to check live streaming details of the match.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2022 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).