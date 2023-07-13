Liverpool [UK], July 13 (ANI): Ashley Young has become Everton’s first signing of the summer on a free transfer, agreeing a one-year deal until the end of June 2024.

According to the official website of Everton, it stated, The former England international, who has 39 caps for the Three Lions, adds valuable experience and versatility to Sean Dyche’s squad and arrives boasting a trophy-laden career which has included winning the Premier League, Serie A, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

With the ability to play on either wing in the first part of his career at Watford (from 2003-2007) and Aston Villa (from 2007-2011). Young developed into a wing-back and full-back during nine years at Manchester United (from 2011-2020)- where he was appointed club captain in 2019 - before moving on to Inter Milan (from 2020-21) and becoming only the third Englishman to win Italy’s top-flight title.

A regular starter at left wing-back alongside new Everton teammate Jordan Pickford in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, Young returned to Villa Park in 2021 and spent a further two years with the Midlands club until the expiry of his contract in June.

Young has made 422 Premier League appearances and ranks 15th in the competition’s all-time assists with 71.

After moving to Everton to work with Sean Dyche, who captained Young when the new signing was a teenager at Watford, the 38-year-old told Evertontv: “I'm delighted to be an Everton player and to have joined this massive club. I can’t wait for the season to start and walking out at Goodison Park is going to be an unbelievable feeling and to hear the passionate fans behind me."

He added, “The manager was important in me signing. I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none."

“I know things haven’t gone too well for Everton in the past couple of seasons but the manager’s ambition, speaking to him and hearing what he wants to do to change the Club around, was a key factor in my decision."

“The other is the size of Everton. It’s a massive club and the fanbase is one of the best. Having them behind me is a fantastic opportunity. I'm delighted to get the opportunity to be here and I just want to get started now.” (ANI)

