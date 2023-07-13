The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket is all set to get underway on July 13 (July 14 as per IST). The high-profile competition will have six teams, namely Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom battling it out on the cricket field to grab the silverware. Each team is studded with top-quality players and fans are likely to witness some heart-throbbing cricket in the T20 carnival. Sunil Narine To Captain Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket 2023; Phil Simmons To Be Head Coach

MLC 2023 will stage 19 matches, which consist of 15 league stage games and four playoffs. The entire tournament will be held across two venues - Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Dallas and Church Streek Park in Morrisville, North Carolina. The marquee event will kick-start with the Texas Super Kings taking the stage alongside LA Knight Riders in Texas. The Final of the historic tournament will take place on July 30 (July 31 as per IST). It will be fascinating to see which team comes out on top.

How To Watch a Live Telecast of MLC 2023 on TV in India?

Viacom18 has grabbed the broadcasting rights for the first season of Major League Cricket in India. Thus, fans could tune in to Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of all the encounters pertaining to the competition. Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out of Major League Cricket's Inaugural Season Due To Personal Reasons

How To Watch Live Streaming of MLC 2023 Online in India?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 will live stream the inaugural season of the T20 extravaganza in India. Therefore, fans in India could enjoy the MLC 2023 matches on the JioCinema app or website.

