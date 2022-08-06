Bristol [UK], August 6 (ANI): Following his side's 44-run win over Ireland in the second and final T20I, South African captain David Miller said every player has contributed at different moments of the game throughout the series.

Solid knocks from Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klassen and a five-wicket haul by Wayne Parnell powered an all-round South African side to a 44-run win over Ireland in the second and final T20I of the series at Bristol on Friday.

"I am fit, had a back spasm, was getting some treatment and was ready to go. It' is always a good problem to have (on their batting options), going into the World Cup. Everyone has contributed at various moments in the game. It is really nice to chip in as a captain, I have learnt a lot, the bowlers have been good and it's been a nice challenge. The last 18 months have been phenomenal, the guys have stood up at various stages, T20 is an interesting game, the World Cup is still a long way away, but we're looking forward to it," said Miller in a post-match presentation.

With this victory, South Africa has clinched the series 2-0.

South Africa put up 182/6 in their 20 overs. Hendricks (42), Klassen (39) and captain David Miller (34*) made some solid contributions with the willow that took Proteas to a good total and provided a great deal of acceleration to run-making. A 71-run stand off just 28 balls between Klassen and skipper Miller served as the backbone of South Africa's innings this time.

Spinner Gareth Delany finished as the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, picking up 2/24.

Chasing 183, Ireland never really looked as a threat. Two forty-plus stands between Paul Stirling (28) and Harry Tector and later Tector (34) and Curtis Campher (19) did occur. But other than that, Proteas feasted on Irish batters, Parnell (5/30) and Dwaine Pretorius (3/33) particularly. Ireland was bundled out for just 138 runs.

Parnell was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant five-wicket haul. (ANI)

