India are leading the 5 match ODI series 2-1 in the five-match T20 series and another win for the Men in Blue and they will have the trophy guaranteed. The fourth game is also special as it is being played in Florida, USA and it is good for the game in this nation. West Indies are missing some of the big names like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell in the tournament and with the T20 World Cup not far away, it is not good for the stability of the side. India on the other hand bounced back in style in the previous match and once again showcased why they are the leading side in this format. West Indies versus India will be streamed on the FanCode app and telecasted on DD Sports from 8:00 PM IST. India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Florida.

Kyle Mayers was amongst the runs in the 3rd match but skipper Nicholas Pooran once again got out after a start. The West Indies skipper will need to try and convert them into big scores so that the middle order does not suffer. Shmiron Hetmyer is another champion batsman in the team and India will need to contain him. In terms of bowling, Akeal Hosein was economical but needs to pick up wickets.

These two give the team the edge to take on any side in the world. Rohit Sharma is not fully fit and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Avesh Khan has not looked on top of his game so far in the series and could be dropped.

When is India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on August 06, 2022 (Saturday). The IND vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 07:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2022 on TV?

Doordarshan Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live. Fans can tune into DD Sports to watch India vs WI 4th T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs WI match will be available live on DD Sports on cable and DTH platforms apart from DD FreeDish.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2022?

While DD Sports is the official telecast partner of India vs West Indies, FanCode will provide the live streaming online of the series. The IND vs WI 4th T20I 2022 live streaming online will be available on FanCode's mobile app and website. India have the momentum with them and should secure another win on the bounce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2022 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).