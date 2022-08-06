The Indian women's team have an important game coming up against England in the 2022 Commonwealth Games semi-final. Harmanpreet Kaur led India to finish second behind world champions Australia in the group stage after wins over Pakistan and Barbados. Their performance, in general, was brilliant and they put up a strong fight against Australia as well. The team played England last year in a bilateral series and despite their best efforts, lost 2-1 in a T20 series. But that tour has helped them get accustomed to these conditions and they look a more confident side this time around. England will be a tough test as they finished top of their group but in knock-out matches, the one who keeps calm wins the tie. England versus India will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 3:30 IST. IND W vs ENG W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs England Women CWG 2022 T20 Semifinal in Birmingham.

Nat Sciver, the stand-in skipper for England in the absence of regular captain Heather Knight, has done well so far in leading the troops. Their win over New Zealand was special as they restricted their opponents to a paltry score of 71. They also beat Sri Lanka and South Africa with relative ease. Alice Capsey is the player in form for them although they will be worried due to the lack of big scores from Danni Wyatt.

Renuka Singh picked up four wickets against Barbados to virtually end the opponent's chase in the powerplay itself. She will be crucial against England with her ability to swing the new ball. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma are in form and them along with the duo of Smriti Mandana and Harmanpreet Kaur give the team the edge in the batting department.

When is India Women vs England Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 T20 Semis Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India Women vs England Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket semi-final match is scheduled to take place on August 06, 2022 (Saturday) at 03:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Is India Women vs England Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND W vs ENG W Cricket Match in English and regional languages.

Is India Women vs England Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND W vs ENG W Cricket match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

It will be a keenly contested game but the English women just might win the battle to progress to the finals.

