Manama [Bahrain], March 15 (ANI): The seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name to add his mother's surname.

The Brit whose full name is Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton plans to include 'Larbalestier' as a third middle name.

Lewis' mother Carmen Larbalestier, now Lockhart, separated from his father Anthony Hamilton when he was a child.

"I'm really proud of my family's name, Hamilton," said the 37-year-old ahead of the season's opening Grand Prix this weekend in Bahrain. "None of you might know that my mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name."

"I don't fully understand the idea that when people get married the woman loses their name. I really want my mum to continue on with the Hamilton name," he added.

In F1, Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Germany's Michael Schumacher) and holds the records for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, among others. (ANI)

