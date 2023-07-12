North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 12 (PTI) A patient Shubhankar Sharma is banking on family support and mother's home-cooked food to reignite his faltering 2023 campaign, starting with this week's Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament here.

The two-time DP World Tour winner Indian golfer is a part of the star-studded line-up at the Scottish Open, which also features eight of the world's top-10 players led by top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy and defending champion Xander Schauffele.

After starting the year with a tied seventh finish in Abu Dhabi followed by two other notable top-15s, Sharma's game hit a low as he has been missing cuts in Europe. However, the 26-year-old is not pressing the panic button yet.

"The next two weeks are big," said Sharma, who has also qualified for The Open Championship to be held at Royal Liverpool next week.

"Personally, the game has been really good. I feel it's a matter of perspective … sometimes you're playing really well and you're trying really hard to get results and they both don't match up.

"We all know how the game is … it's not always fair. It's one of those times right now for me where I'm playing really well but I'm unable to score. I'm hoping things will change this week. Every department is looking a lot better and it's a matter of putting in one good round to get going," he said.

This week's USD 9 million showpiece at the Renaissance Golf Club is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR for the second successive year and presents great rewards.

If a player like Sharma can pull off a win here, an immediate PGA TOUR card awaits. The leading 10 players, not otherwise exempt on the final 2023 DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings, will also secure PGA TOUR cards.

"This (event) is slightly more high profile for us on the DP World Tour. Not every week we get to play an event which is co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR. The field is elevated, it feels like a big event and obviously there are those 10 spots for DP World Tour players to play on the PGA TOUR," said Sharma, who is presently ranked 88th.

"It's not in the back of my mind, but it's a long term goal. Every small step, every good finish will take you closer towards that. Playing well here matters as the points are a lot more, so top-10, top-5 puts you are right up there and a win obviously puts you straight into the US."

A massive boost for Sharma this week has been the presence of his mother Neena and sister Vandini, who flew into Scotland to join him and his father Mohan Lal at the Scottish Open. The family will then travel together to the year's third major.

The perks include some delectable Indian food prepared by his mother in their rented accommodation.

"It's very nice. I don't remember when the whole family has been together for an event, probably pre-Covid. My sister is very excited as it's her first time here. She's a big Harry Potter fan, and she's been going around (in Edinburgh)," Sharma said.

"It takes the mind off the golf once you're done here, you go back and there's mum's cooking as well. It takes you back home in a way, and you're more in your comfort zone.

"It's not the game sometimes as it's more the mentality and how I'm approaching it. These next two weeks, I've taken a very relaxed approach and will follow the process which is what has worked for me in the past. If I can do that, good results will come," he added.

