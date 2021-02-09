Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Little Master Sachin Tendulkar's fans in Visakhapatnam showered their love and affection for the legendary batsman on Monday by performing 'paal abhishekam', a ritual of bathing deities with milk, reserved for gods as a mark of respect.

Last week, a group of Indian Youth Congress workers poured black oil on a cut-out of Tendulkar in Kochi in protest against the former Indian cricketer's tweet after international personalities extended support to the farmers' protest in India on the micro-blogging site.

Commenting on global celebrities' views, Tendulkar had said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants.

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," he had tweeted.

The cricket fans in Visakhapatnam poured milk on Tendulkar's poster with 'Sachin Sachin' chants engulfing the background. The fans extended their support to the Little Master and showed their devotion to him by performing the ritual.

"He isn't against anyone. He loves everyone. He will be loved by everyone forever. #westandwithSachin#," the poster read.

Tendulkar was a member of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 winning team. He was the first man to score the coveted double century in ODI cricket, when he hit an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in February 2010.

Whenever the legendary batsman used to walk out to bat, the stadium used to echo with chants of 'Sachin Sachin' by his fans.

In ODI cricket rankings, he was on top for a total of 112 matches or 354 days. He is also the youngest to top the ODI Batting Ratings--at 8346 days old in February 1996. In ODI cricket, he peaked at 887 points in November 1998. He made it as high as number 2 in the ODI all-rounders table in March 1996. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)