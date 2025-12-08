Margao (Goa) [India], December 8 (ANI): FC Goa were crowned champions of the AIFF Super Cup for a record third time after they defeated East Bengal FC 6-5 in a penalty shootout at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday, December 7, 2025, as per an AIFF press release.

With both sides threatening to score on several occasions yet failing to find the net even after extra time, the match went into the dreaded penalty shootout - the first time this has ever happened in an AIFF Super Cup final. FC Goa captain Borja Herrera and Mohamad Basim Rashid missed their respective spot-kicks in regulation penalties.

Also Read | Venkatesh Prasad Elected As New KSCA President, Team Game Changers Grab Major Posts in Election.

Kevin Sibille, captain Saul Crespo, Miguel Ferreira, and Anwar Ali converted for East Bengal, while Javier Siverio, Dejan Drazic, Muhammed Nemil, and David Timor scored for FC Goa, sending the contest into sudden death. Udanta Kumam and Sahil Tavora scored for the hosts, while Hamid Ahadad converted for East Bengal, but PV Vishnu missed.

The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final ebbed and flowed right from the start. The hosts, buoyed by boisterous support from the stands, began well with a couple of early set-piece opportunities, which the East Bengal defence eventually negotiated.

Also Read | ‘England Trained Too Much’ Coach Brendon McCullum Opens Up After Australia Secure Eight-Wicket Victory in AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Match.

East Bengal soon recovered their composure and began orchestrating chances of their own. Their first opportunity came in the 12th minute, when Ferreira was played in behind the defence and had only goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to beat, but he shot wide. Bipin Singh had a lively outing on the wing and looked dangerous from the outset. His low 20th-minute cross from the left had the FC Goa defence gasping, but Mahesh Naorem's miscued touch kept the scores level.

With the Red and Golds exploiting space on the flanks, Goa made early changes - Udanta and Nim Dorjee Tamang replaced Boris Singh and Ronney Willson. The switch gave Goa more structure in midfield, helping them cancel out East Bengal's threat.

Mahesh had another couple of close chances late in the first half. He combined well with Bipin in the 43rd minute, with the latter squaring the ball again for Mahesh, whose volley was saved. In injury time, Hiroshi Ibusuki played Mahesh through on goal, but the forward was tracked down by Aakash Sangwan.

The momentum shifted briefly after the restart as Goa came out firing. Ayush Chhetri tried his luck from long range immediately after the break, but his effort went over. Timor then played Drazic through in the 49th minute, but the Serb was flagged offside.

The tide turned once again as East Bengal mounted wave after wave of attack. Bipin, accurate as ever with his deliveries, found both Miguel and Ibusuki inside the box around the hour mark, but neither could convert.

The Red and Golds thought they had finally scored in the 74th minute when PV Vishnu played a one-two with Ferreira before unleashing a sharp shot from inside the area. FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari fumbled, and the ball looped dangerously close to the goal line. Tiwari, however, showed great presence of mind to hook it away with an outstretched hand. Every East Bengal player, coach, and fan looked to the referee, hoping the goal would be awarded, but their appeals were waved away.

That close call seemed to jolt Goa back to life. Brison Fernandes unleashed a thumping long-range strike that rattled the upright in the 77th minute. Moments later, Borja's cross found Drazic unmarked beyond the defensive line, but the Serb miscued his header wide.

FC Goa defender Pol Moreno almost scored in the 81st minute, though it appeared unintentional. Clearing the ball from the halfway line, his effort unexpectedly dipped toward the East Bengal goal. Gill, backpedalling, managed to tip it onto the crossbar at the last moment.

Goa carried the momentum into extra time, though chances were fewer. Siverio's shot off a rebound was saved at point-blank range by Gill in the 107th minute. The East Bengal custodian produced another crucial stop in the 114th minute, holding on to a Timor header to keep his side alive.

Gill, who had an excellent outing between the sticks, even got a hand to a couple of penalties, but could not register a decisive save. Ultimately, the shootout was decided by the missed spot-kicks - and East Bengal had one more than Goa. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)