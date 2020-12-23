London [UK], December 23 (ANI): Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli on Wednesday said he is 'feeling fine and ready to go again' after his injury scare against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Martinelli wrote: "Feeling fine and ready to go again." Pep Guardiola's side thrashed the Gunners 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday and during that defeat, Martinelli had a collision with City's goalkeeper Zach Steffen just before half-time.

The 19-year-old came back out for the second half but was clearly uncomfortable and was substituted within five minutes of the restart.

Arteta said after the game that Martinelli had suffered swelling in his shin after the collision, and defended the decision to allow him to continue for the second half.

"It was just a really bad kick on his shin and it was swelling up. He was in pain and came off. He was pushing [at half-time], saying that he was completely fine, that he wanted to carry on and he wanted to try," Arteta had told the club's official website.

"He had a scar that wasn't open and he wanted to try so we gave him the possibility to try. And when he was on the pitch, he wasn't comfortable so it was an easy decision to take him out," he had added.

Earlier, Martinelli had suffered a serious knee injury which forced him to stay out of action since June, with the City game his first senior start of the season.

Arteta's men will be desperate to bring a seven-match winless streak in the Premier League to a close against Chelsea, who are currently 11 points ahead of them in the table. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)