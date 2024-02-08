Dubai [UAE], February 8 (ANI): The Dubai Capitals suffered a 19-run loss at the hands of the Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium. The Capitals restricted the Gulf Giants to 126 but were eventually bowled side out for 107 runs.

After the match, debutant Olly Stone was sad about the loss but content with his personal performance, "It's hard not to get the win on my debut but on a personal note, it felt great to come out here, bowl well, and pick up a few wickets. I was backed up well by some great fielding from my teammates early on so that helped as well."

The Englishman also spoke about what has helped him start the tournament so well, "As a player, you want to start any tournament on the front foot. I want to help my team perform well against the best players in the world and hopefully qualify as well.

Adding to this, the right-arm fast bowler said, "I've been playing regularly till I landed here. So to come out and hit the ground running was nice. We just told them to keep it simple and hit the top of the stumps. If I manage to do that with my pace, then I knew that the wickets would come. So, it was great to go out there and get two early wickets, which helped settle the nerves."

Meanwhile, as the tournament enters the business end, the Dubai Capitals will face off against the Desert Vipers at the same venue on Friday. (ANI)

