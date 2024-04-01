Chattogram (Bangladesh), Apr 1 (AP) Pace bowler Vishwa Fernando took two wickets and Sri Lanka consolidated its strong position in the second Test by reducing Bangladesh to 115 for four at lunch on the third day Monday, leaving the home side trailing by more than 400 runs.

Sri Lanka, which won the first Test, posted 531 in its first innings when six batters had half-centuries.

Fernando claimed the wicket of Zakir Hasan, who scored 54 after Bangladesh resumed at 55 for one. Zakir began the day by hitting Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva for a boundary and then took on pacer Lahiru Kumara to keep the scoreboard going.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossan Shanto left the team in trouble by clipping a ball straight to short mid-wicket when left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya (1-31) turned one sharply.

On the stroke of lunch, Fernando struck again by dismissing nightwatchman Taijul for 22.

Mominul Haque (2) and Shakib Al Hasan (6), playing his first Test in a year, were in the crease at the first interval of the day as Bangladesh trailed by 416 runs. (AP)

