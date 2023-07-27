Wellington [New Zealand], July 27 (ANI): In the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 group stage match, the USA and Netherlands settled for a 1-1 draw. Jill Roord of the Netherlands and Lindsey Horan of the USA were the goalscorers.

The USA and Netherlands are in Group E along with Portugal and Vietnam.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on DD Sports.

The USA is on top of the group with four points. Having played two matches they have won one and drew one.

Dutch is in the second position with four points. They played two games winning one and drawing one.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: France Striker Reportedly Rejects Al-Hilal's Lucrative Offer.

The match started off well for the Netherlands as they attacked well. The Dutch team kept on the pressure which gave them positive results.

In the 17th minute of the match, Netherland's Jill Roord put the ball in the right corner of the net. Her right-footed strike took the ball past the USA's goalkeeper.

USA tried their best to grab a goal in the first half but the Dutch defender was up to the mark and denied them to score a goal.

In the second half, the USA adopted an aggressive approach and kept on taking shots at the Dutch goal.

In the 62nd minute, USA were awarded a corner kick. Lindsey Horan scored a bullet header which was impossible to save for the Netherlands goalkeeper. The scoreline was 1-1.

In the remaining minutes of the match, the USA kept on attacking to gran a winner and secure crucial points but the Netherlands kept their composure and defended till the final whistle.

After the final whistle, the scoreline was 1-1 and both teams had to settle for a draw.

USA took 18 shots out of which only four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 43 per cent. USA completed 362 passes with an accuracy of 68 per cent.

The USA conceded 13 fouls and received one yellow card.

Netherlands took five shots out of which one was on target. Their possession on the ball was 57 per cent. The Dutch team completed 502 passes with an accuracy of 76 per cent. They conceded 15 fouls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)