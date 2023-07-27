Kylian Mbappe is one of the most prominent names in the football fraternity. He has been a prolific goal-scorer for not only for the national side, France but also the club Paris Saint-Germain. Recently, he showed his inclination to part ways with Parc des Princes after his contract expires next summer. Following the revelation, PSG has been actively seeking a buyer for the ace striker. Kylian Mbappe's Reaction to NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Funny 'Al-Hilal You Can Take Me' Tweet Goes Viral

On Monday, July 24 Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal a lucrative offer to sign Mbappe. The Saudi club was willing to pay 300 million euro ($332 million) to acquire the services of the French star. However, it has been reported that Mbappe has declined to meet with Al Hilal officials and thus, the deal would not move ahead.

The representative from Al Hilal officials were in the French capital to sign Brazilian forward Malcom and they also approached Mbappe in the process. However, the star footballer declined to go ahead with the deal. There have been speculations that Kylian is planning to sign with Real Madrid after his contract expires next year. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Accept World-Record £259 Million Bid for France Striker From Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal

Things have been not been smooth between PSG and Mbappe. Recently, the Ligue 1 champions their ace forward from the squad for the ongoing tour to Japan and following which they received severe criticism from the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) in France.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).