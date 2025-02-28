Navi Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Football greats Portugal's Luis Figo, World Cup-winning Brazillian Rivaldo and Spaniard Fernando Morientes will feature in an exhibition match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends here on April 6.

The "Legends Faceoff" will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the organisers said in a release.

Also Read | PSL 2025: Islamabad United to Take on Lahore Qalandars in Opener on April 11, Check Out Pakistan Super League Season 10 Complete Schedule.

While Rivaldo, Figo and Morientes are already confirmed for the game, more superstars are set to be unveiled soon for the match to be organised by The Sports Front.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, commonly known as the 'El Clasico' is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world.

Also Read | Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends to Take Place in India, El Clasico Legends to be Played on April 6 in Navi Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)