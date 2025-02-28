Mumbai, Feb 28: One of the greatest rivalries in world football is coming to Indian soil for the first time as the legends of Real Madrid and Barcelona will reignite their iconic battle, 'Legends Faceoff'. This historic faceoff will take place at the 55,000-capacity DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 6. The match kicks off at 7 pm IST. Some of the biggest names in the game, including Luis Figo, Fernando Morientes and Rivaldo, are already confirmed, with more superstars set to be unveiled soon. This is not the first time Barca Legends are heading back to India. ‘Real Madrid Offered Me 3X Money, But I Wanted to Play With Lionel Messi’: Neymar Reveals Reasons Behind Choosing FC Barcelona Over Los Blancos.

They last played in Calcutta on September 29, 2018 against a team of veterans from Mohun Bagan, comfortably winning 6-0. With over 40 million La Liga fans in India, the country has become a powerhouse in the global football ecosystem. From record-breaking screenings to some of the world’s largest digital football communities, Indian fans are shaping the future of the sport’s viewership like never before. Now, with the arrival of Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends, India takes center stage in world football, setting the stage for a new era of international sporting spectacles. The battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona is more than just football - it’s a collision of legacies, philosophies, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. Dating back to 1902, this legendary rivalry has been shaped by some of football’s most iconic figures, from Di Stefano and Cruyff to Messi and Ronaldo.

Now, for the first time ever, Indian fans will witness this historic showdown live. This rivalry’s global influence is so profound that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself acknowledged the immense following of Real Madrid and Barcelona in India during a public address. John Zaidi, CEO & co-founder of The Sports Front, emphasised the impact of this event, saying, “Indian football fans have demonstrated unwavering passion for the game. Now, for the first time, they will witness history unfold in their own backyard. This event is about more than football - it’s about placing India at the forefront of global sports entertainment.” Barcelona Legends 2-2 Real Madrid Legends: Juan Pablo Sorin, Ronaldinho and Luis Figo Score in Entertaining Legends of El Clasico Clash (Watch Highlights).

Anirudh Poddar, COO & CFO and co-founder of The Sports Front, underscored its significance and said, "Real Madrid vs Barcelona is one of the most iconic sporting spectacles in football history. Now, Indian fans will experience it first-hand. Our vision is to establish India as a key destination for marquee global sporting events, and this match marks a major step towards that goal." Football lovers can now register exclusively on the District app by Zomato for early access to tickets before they officially go live. The ticket launch date will be announced soon, with sales available on the District app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).