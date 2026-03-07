Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team will aim to secure a coveted berth at the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 when they take the field in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026, Hyderabad, Telangana, beginning on 8 March.

According to a press release from Hockey India, the tournament will feature eight teams, hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria, competing for three coveted qualification spots for the global showpiece.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

At stake in Hyderabad will be three direct World Cup berths, with the teams finishing first, second and third in the tournament earning qualification for the 2026 edition. The upcoming World Cup will feature 16 teams in both the men's and women's competitions, with nine teams in each category already having secured qualification, setting the stage for a highly competitive qualification phase.

The tournament format divides the field into two pools of four teams, with the top two teams from each pool progressing to the semifinals. The winners of both semifinals and the Bronze medal match will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup. Additionally, the highest world-ranked team finishing fourth in Hyderabad will also earn a place at the tournament.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Al-Nassr and Portugal Star Heads to Madrid for Hamstring Treatment.

The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales form Pool B. The tournament serves as the final gateway to the World Cup and promises high-intensity competition among some of the world's leading hockey nations.

India will be keen to bank on strong home support in Hyderabad to produce a superb performance. The team will also be playing under the guidance of recently appointed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, who returned to coach the side earlier this year.

India are currently ranked ninth in the world and are the second-highest ranked team in the tournament behind England, who are ranked seventh globally. With a strong squad and the advantage of playing at home, the hosts will be determined to make the most of the opportunity and secure qualification for the World Cup.

Indian team will open their campaign against Uruguay on 8 March, followed by matches against Scotland and Wales on 9 March and 11 March, respectively.

Notably, the Indian Women's Hockey Team have played in eight editions of the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup so far and are targeting their ninth appearance. Their best finish came in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1974, when they finished fourth.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the Indian team Captain Salima Tete, said, "We are really excited to play the qualifiers at home in front of our fans. The team has been preparing very hard for this tournament because we know what is at stake. Every team here is competing for a place in the World Cup, so we expect tough matches from the start."

She added, "Playing in Hyderabad will be very special for us. The support from the home crowd always gives us extra motivation. Our focus is on taking one match at a time, staying disciplined, and giving our best so that we can deliver strong performances and secure our place in the World Cup." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)