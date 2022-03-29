Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 29 (ANI): The FIH Pro League matches between India and England women's teams initially scheduled for April 2 and 3 in Bhubaneswar have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team.

The FIH (International Hockey Federation), Hockey India, and England Hockey are currently monitoring the situation.

However, the men's matches between India and England will be played as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

"#FIHProLeague matches between @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey (Women), initially scheduled on 2 and 3 April in Bhubaneswar, India, have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team," FIH tweeted on Tuesday.

Indian women's team will next play defending champions Netherlands in the FIH Pro League on April 8 and 9.

Olympic hockey champions will play against Indian eves at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Indian women's hockey team was scheduled to play the world number 1 Netherlands on February 19 and 20 but the matches had to be postponed following COVID-19 concerns. (ANI)

